“Wish You Were Here” Variety Show Combines Entertainment & Community Impact

RICHMOND, Va. -- The upcoming Wish You Were Here variety show is bringing live music, comedy, storytelling, and community support together for one unforgettable evening in Glen Allen.

Beyond entertainment, the event has a strong charitable mission. Each show highlights a local organization making a difference in the community. This year’s beneficiary is Grace to Go, a nonprofit that provides weekend meals to children in Hanover County Public Schools who experience food insecurity. Organizers hope the event not only raises support but also connects attendees with volunteer opportunities and local outreach efforts.

The show takes place:Glen Allen Cultural Arts Center2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, VASaturday, August 29th at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $13 online or $15 at the door.

