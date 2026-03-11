Wisdom Wednesday: Finding Hope in the Darker Seasons of Life

RICHMOND, Va. -- This week's Wisdom Wednesday segment brought an uplifting and timely conversation just as we spring forward into daylight saving time. Guest Christa Smith used the annual time change as a powerful metaphor — reminding us that just as the clocks move forward to bring more light into our days, life's difficult seasons are also temporary.

Christa shared meaningful insights on:

The cyclical nature of life — darker periods don't last forever, and brighter days are always ahead

The role of maturity — how experience and growth help us navigate challenges with greater resilience

The power of small adjustments — just like a one-hour shift can dramatically change our days, small positive changes in our mindset and habits can have a significant impact

Surrounding yourself with inspiring people — the company we keep has the power to shift our trajectory in a profound way

Whether you're going through a tough season or simply looking for encouragement to keep moving forward, Christa's words are a reminder that hope is always on the horizon.

Want to learn more about Christa Smith and her coaching services? Visit Ignite Your Life Co. to connect with Christa and discover how she can help you move forward!

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.