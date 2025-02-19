Winter Wellness from Dr. Contessa Metcalfe

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, from Bravo’s television hit “Married to Medicine”, joined us this morning to share her tips for navigating health and wellness during these winter months. For more information visit this website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, from Bravo’s television hit “Married to Medicine”, joined us this morning to share her tips for navigating health and wellness during these winter months. For more information visit this website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.