Willie Williams Performs Live and Shares His Journey

RICHMOND, Va. -- Singer-songwriter Willie Williams stopped by the show to talk about his transition from corporate life to full-time musician and to perform new music.

Williams performed an unreleased original song titled “The Truth Will Set You Free,” inspired by a deeply personal family situation involving shifting stories and broken trust. Although the song is not featured on Troubles, Williams revealed he is already writing material for his next project.

Fans can catch Willie Williams live at upcoming performances:

Indie Concert SeriesThursday, September 176–9 p.m.Independence Golf Club, Midlothian

Evening in the RoundThursday, September 247 p.m.Gramophone Winery, Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond