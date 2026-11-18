RICHMOND, Va. -- Career advancement doesn’t always have to mean climbing the traditional corporate ladder. In a conversation about “wildflowering,” Savannah from Robert Half explains how employees can grow by leaning into their individual strengths, skills and interests.

The approach encourages workers to expand within their current roles by learning new skills, tackling different projects and exploring areas they’re passionate about. Savannah says AI is also creating new opportunities for employees to build their capabilities, citing Robert Half research showing that 89% of employees are upskilling within their current roles.

Managers can support that growth by understanding what employees want from their careers, while mentorship and job shadowing can provide hands-on opportunities to learn from colleagues with relevant expertise.