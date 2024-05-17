Watch Now
Which mayonnaise reigns supreme?

Posted at 10:51 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 10:51:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- We held the battle of the mayos in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live for a taste test and to create a few dishes featuring the condiment! For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website. 

