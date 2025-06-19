Watch Now
What’s new for VCU Men’s Basketball? 

RICHMOND, Va. -- We connected with Phil Martelli Jr., Head Coach at VCU Basketball who shared some of his highlights since recently taking the position. For more information, give them a call at 804-828-8818 or visit the VCU Athletics website. Click here for ticket information.

