What you need to know about reverse mortgages

Brad Friedman of ReverseMortgage.Pro stops by the studio.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we welcomed Brad Friedman back to our studio. He’s the managing partner at ReverseMortgage.Pro.

Brad shared how a reverse mortgage can be beneficial, common misconceptions and HUD’s involvement, among other topics. He also shared how to get in touch with him if you’re considering a reverse mortgage and what the process looks like.

Contact ReverseMortgage.Pro by calling 804-977-1700 or click here to visit the website. You can also find them on YouTube.

