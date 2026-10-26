What is lurking behind Halloween decorations: chipping or peeling paint that could point to a lead hazard

RICHMOND, Va. -- Halloween is all about costumes, candy, and trick-or-treating, but there's another safety check parents shouldn't overlook. It's National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, and Virginia health officials are encouraging families to do a "Chip Check" for potential lead hazards around the home. If you notice paint that is chipping, peeling, or looks like alligator skin on older painted surfaces, avoid disturbing it and talk with your healthcare provider about lead screening for your child. Janine Kerr, Health Educator with the Virginia Department of Health’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, stopped by our studio to discuss ways families can reduce lead hazards and keep their children healthy.

Click here [vdh.virginia.gov] to learn more about the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program.