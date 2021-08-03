Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

What can you do with unused 529 money?

items.[0].videoTitle
Today, Daniel R. Hill, AIF ® CFP ®Certified Financial Planner with Hill Wealth Strategies, shares a few financially responsible ways of using the money.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 13:32:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- As more families utilize 529 accounts for college saving, some are finding that they have unused, leftover funds. Today, Daniel R. Hill, AIF ® CFP ® Certified Financial Planner with Hill Wealth Strategies, shares a few financially responsible ways of using the money. For more information on Daniel Hill and Hill Wealth Strategies, visit his website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.