What can you do with unused 529 money?

RICHMOND, Va. -- As more families utilize 529 accounts for college saving, some are finding that they have unused, leftover funds. Today, Daniel R. Hill, AIF ® CFP ® Certified Financial Planner with Hill Wealth Strategies, shares a few financially responsible ways of using the money. For more information on Daniel Hill and Hill Wealth Strategies, visit his website.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 13:32:46-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.