West End Vet Expands Community Outreach & Senior Pet Support

RICHMOND, Va. -- West End Vet is strengthening its connection with local pet owners through community events and expanded education focused on senior pet wellness.

Walk with the Doc, held on the second Wednesday of every month at Deep Run Park invites community members, clients, children interested in veterinary medicine, and even anxious dogs who may benefit from meeting the veterinary team in a low-pressure setting. The casual walks also give pet owners more time to ask questions and discuss concerns about their pets’ health.

West End Vet also hosts Yappy Hour on the last Wednesday of each month, with a growing focus on senior dog care. The event provides a calm social environment while educating owners.

Next Yappy Hour:

September 30, 5–6 p.m.

West End Vet

3412 Pump Road

Henrico, VA

804-360-0111

westend-vet.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WEST END VET*}