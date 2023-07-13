Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Wellness tips on the go

Today, Jennifer Scherer, Certified Personal Trainer &amp; Owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, and Tracie Massey, her fitness partner, stopped by to share a few snacks and exercise techniques to implement on the go.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 13:15:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- It can be a challenge to maintain our health and wellness habits on the go. Today, Jennifer Scherer, Certified Personal Trainer & Owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, and Tracie Massey, her fitness partner, stopped by to share a few snacks and exercise techniques to implement on the go.

Fredericksburg Fitness Studio offers personalized plans that include fitness and nutrition to help you achieve your wellness goals. To learn more about Jennifer and Fredericksburg Fitness studio, please visit this website or look for them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!