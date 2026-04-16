We Connected with May Hong of KPop Demon Hunters

RICHMOND, Va. -- May Hong, one of the stars of animated feature KPop Demon Hunters, discussed the film’s fun, action-packed premise, blending high-energy K-pop performances with thrilling demon-hunting adventures, and shared insights into her role and the creative process behind the movie.

She also spoke about the excitement surrounding KPop’s global influence and how the film celebrates the music, style, and spirit of the genre while introducing audiences to a strong cast of characters.

Fans can follow May Hong on her social media to keep up with her latest projects and behind-the-scenes updates from K-Pop Demon Hunters.

