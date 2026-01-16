Warm and Delicious Jalapeno dip from Robin Crouch 

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen!

Warm and Delicious Jalapeno dip

2 (8 ounce) packages of softened cream cheese.

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 can (4 ounces) green chilis, not drained.

1/2 can (4 ounces) jalapeno peppers, not drained.

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Topping~

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

Mix everything but bread crumbs well, pour into a greased baking dish. Top with Panko bread crumbs. Bake uncovered, at 375 degrees for 30 minutes

Serve with favorite crackers or sweet pepper slices.

