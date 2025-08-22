Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Waffles on Wheels RVA is back on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Quentin van Marcke de Lummen joined us to share the story behind the operation and a few of their delicious creations. For more information, visit their website linked here.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

