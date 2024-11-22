VSCPA’s Women’s Leadership Forum

RICHMOND, Va. -- Linda Newsome-Mccurdy, Senior Director Virginia Society of CPAs joined us to share more about their Women’s Leadership Forum happening on December 5th at the VSCPA Learning & Innovation Center. You can also attend virtually. For more information, visit her website.
