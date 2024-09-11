Voices for Virginia’s Children Amplify Awards 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rachael Deane, CEO of Voices for Virginia’s Children joined us along with Allison Gilbreath, Senior Director of Policy and Program who shared more about the organization’s 30th Anniversary and 2024 Amplify Awards. The 2024 Amplify Awards are happening Thursday, September 12th at 6:30 pm at Main Street Station. For more information, visit their website.
