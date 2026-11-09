VMFA explores how Impressionism changed art in ‘The Impressionist Revolution: Monet to Matisse’

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is taking visitors through the movement that transformed the art world with “The Impressionist Revolution: Monet to Matisse.”

The exhibition traces the development and lasting influence of Impressionism, featuring works connected to some of art history’s best-known names, including Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, Edgar Degas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Vincent van Gogh, Berthe Morisot and Mary Cassatt. “The Impressionist Revolution: Monet to Matisse” is on view through April 4.

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Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard Richmond, VA Phone: 804-340-1400 Website: vmfa.museum

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS*}