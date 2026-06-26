Visit Vestique for Your Race-Day Fashion – Affordable Style Under $100

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you’re heading to Colonial Downs or another summer event, Vestique has the perfect race-day outfit waiting for you. From chic dresses with pockets and breathable fabrics to trendy accessories like durable handbags and statement necklaces, Vestique’s pieces are designed to keep you looking fresh all day.

With 12 locations across the Southeast, including Richmond, plus a robust online store offering exclusive items, Vestique makes it easy to stay on trend. Follow their TikTok live shopping segments for special deals and sneak peeks at new arrivals.

Shop in-store or online at Vestique.com

Colonial Downs is located at 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway in New Kent. For details on summer racing, live music, and the Battle of the Bands give them a call at (804) 557-5684 or visit the website ColonialDowns.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY COLONIAL DOWNS RACETRACK*}

