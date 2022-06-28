Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Visit the the best “PART” of Virginia this Summer

Today, Martha Burton, tourism director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, joins us with the Mayor of Petersburg, Sam Parham to share more about the many offerings the area has to offer.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 12:10:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The best “part” of Virginia is home to so many eateries, boutiques, and other attractions. Today, Martha Burton, tourism director for Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, joins us with the Mayor of Petersburg, Sam Parham to share more about the many offerings the area has to offer. For more information, give them a call at 804-732-9882 or visit their website.

Enjoy the best part of Virginia with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism. For more information, visit their website or give them a call, 804-861-1666.

 {THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!