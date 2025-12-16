Visit Pinky’s in Richmond with Eat It, Virginia: On the Road

RICHMOND, Va. -- We love visiting with chefs and learning about local restaurants, and we aren't the only ones at CBS 6 who love to eat! Our friends Scott and Robey from the Eat It, Virginia podcast want to bring you along!

We're excited to introduce a new series called 'Eat It Virginia: On the Road.' This week, the team is exploring a local favorite: Pinky’s in Scott's Addition.

Be sure to tune in next week for the next stop on Scott and Robey's delicious tour, or check out the full length episode on YouTube.

Pinky’s is located at 3015 Norfolk St. in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-802-4716 or click here to visit their website. You’ll also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PINKY’S*}