Virginia Women Veterans Week | March 15–21

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Women Veterans Week celebrates the service of women veterans, who make up 16% of the state's 110,000 veterans. Leslie Kipling and Sloan Rose are leading efforts in recognizing women veterans' contributions and addressing their unique needs, including maternity leave and community support after service.

Don't miss the recognition ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Wednesday, March 18 at 11:00 AM.

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

