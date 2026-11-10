Virginia War Memorial to mark 70th annual Commonwealth Veterans Day ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial will honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces during its 70th annual Commonwealth Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 S. Belvidere Street in Richmond. Pre-ceremony music will be provided by the Mount Vernon First Baptist Church chorus beginning around 10:30 a.m.

Commonwealth elected and military leaders are expected to take part in the program, which will also recognize Virginia’s military family of the year and the middle and high school winners of the Veterans Day student essay contest. This year’s contest received a record number of submissions.

The ceremony celebrates Virginia veterans while also recognizing the sacrifices and support of military families. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and explore the Virginia War Memorial’s displays and exhibits before or after the ceremony.

Event information