Virginia War Memorial to Host Annual Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia War Memorial will honor the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, during its annual Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony on Friday, September 11, at 11 a.m. in Richmond.

The ceremony will remember the more than 3,000 lives lost in the attacks while reflecting on the patriotism, unity, and resilience shown by communities across the nation in the aftermath of 9/11.

Virginia War Memorial621 South Belvedere StreetRichmond, VA