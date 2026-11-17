RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Union University will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while recognizing local change makers during its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Breakfast .

The event brings together community members, foundations and corporations to recognize “unsung heroes” whose behind-the-scenes work is making a difference in their communities. Quanda Baker says the annual celebration also provides an opportunity to thank those leaders while supporting the next generation.

Proceeds and community support from the breakfast help Virginia Union University students overcome financial barriers and invest in their futures.

The breakfast will be held Friday, Jan. 15th at 7 a.m. at the Richmond Marriott, 500 E. Broad St. in Richmond.

Early-bird tickets are $100 and increase to $125 after Dec. 2nd. Table, corporate and platinum sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Event: 49th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Breakfast Date: Friday, Jan. 15 Time: 7 a.m. Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E. Broad St., Richmond Early-bird tickets: $100; $125 after Dec. 2nd Hosted by: Virginia Union University