RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Ukapalooza 2023 is happening November 4th at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen. For more information, visit the Ukapalooza website. Midnight Ukulele Society stopped by the show to perform live and share all the details. For more information, visit the eventbrite website.
Posted at 12:37 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 12:37:21-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.