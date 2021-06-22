Virginia This Morning’s Top 6 Picks: the best things about summer in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each Tuesday, our team shares a list of six things. The topic always changes, but the goal remains the same -- we hope to inspire you to try something new!

Summer is here! We asked our friends on the Virginia This Morning Facebook and Instagram pages to share some of their favorite things about summer in Virginia.

Take a look at the list to see some of the responses we received from our viewers.

1. Bill, Co-Host – Going to the beach

2. Evanne, Producer and Guest Co-Host – Visiting vineyards

3. Remi, VTM editor and videographer – Walking the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge

4. Megan, viewer – Visiting the beaches at state parks

5. Colesville Nursery, local business and friends to the show - Swimming in the James River

6. Tommy, viewer– Going to weddings

