Virginia This Morning goes inside Pelagos VR: Richmond’s Immersive VR venue

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pelagos VR brings cutting-edge virtual reality adventures — and great food — all under one roof right here in Richmond.

It’s owned and operated by Gene and Joan Burke, who wanted to create a place where technology actually brings people together.

Kristen and Andrias chatted with the Burkes and got a firsthand look at what they have to offer, from action-packed gameplay to immersive escape rooms. Watch the video above to see their unforgettable experience.

Pelagos VR is located at 1404 N. Parham Road, Suite M225, Richmond, VA 23229. Click here to visit their website or contact the team at 804-905-8782.

You can also find Pelagos VR on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PELAGOS VR*}