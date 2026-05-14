Virginia This Morning celebrates Emmy nomination

RICHMOND, Va. -- The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter (Capital Emmys) announced Emmy Award nominations on Wednesday, May 13. Virginia This Morning has been recognized in the Interview/Discussion category for a June 4, 2025 segment featuring the former First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin.

Youngkin stopped by Virginia This Morning to share information about It Only Takes One, a statewide initiative focused on preventing youth fentanyl exposure through education, conversation, and community engagement. Following the discussion, Tiana Vazquez with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health demonstrated how to administer Naloxone to save lives.

Three members of the Virginia This Morning team are celebrating nominations for their roles in the segments:



Amy Lacey – Host

Kristen Luehrs – Host

Torri Strickland – Producer

The 68th Capital Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 20.

Overall, WTVR-TV CBS6 received 63 Capital Emmys nominations in categories ranging from News and Sports to Community Service.