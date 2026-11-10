Virginia Museum of History & Culture offers locally made gifts for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking for a gift with a little Virginia history behind it? The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has refreshed its museum shop with locally made merchandise, collectible items and gifts inspired by the Commonwealth.

The renovated shop reopened in October with a new look and an expanded selection featuring Virginia artisans. Shoppers can find hand-blown glass from Jamestown Glass, jewelry from Chickahominy Beaded Turtle, pottery by Virginia ceramicists and other locally inspired gifts.

Among this year’s highlights is the museum’s annual collectible ornament. Now in its ninth year, the ornament features the Colonial Capitol Building in Williamsburg and commemorates the country’s 250th anniversary.

Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Address: 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA

Phone: 804-340-1800

Website: VirginiaHistory.org

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF HISTORY AND CULTURE*}