Virginia launches paid family & medical leave program to support workers and businesses

RICHMOND, Va. -- This segment highlighted the state’s new paid family and medical leave program, which allows employees to take up to 12 weeks off to care for themselves or family members without losing income.

The program benefits all workers in Virginia, including small business owners, freelancers, gig workers, contractors, and part-time employees. Small business owner Janelle Simpson noted that while the new act exempts small businesses from contributions, employees still qualify for benefits, making it easier for companies to retain staff and reduce turnover costs.

Beyond financial relief, this initiative helps families plan ahead and make thoughtful decisions, rather than reacting during crises, strengthening both household stability and workplace productivity.

For more details on Virginia’s Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, visit the Americans for Family Values website or follow program updates through official state channels.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY AMERICANS FOR FAMILY VALUES*}