RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s never too late to work toward a healthier smile. Virginia Family Dentistry explains that while general dentists focus on overall oral health, orthodontists specialize in tooth alignment, bite issues and jaw concerns.

Adult orthodontic care has expanded as treatment technology has advanced and more people keep their natural teeth longer. Options can include traditional metal braces, clear or colored braces and clear aligners. Treatment is tailored to each patient, whether the goal is a minor cosmetic adjustment or addressing concerns such as jaw pain, tooth wear or gum recession.

Virginia Family Dentistry uses a team approach, with dentists, orthodontists, periodontists and endodontists coordinating care when needed. Patients can schedule a free orthodontic consultation directly or receive a referral from their dentist. Dr. Taylor Varner practices at the Brandon Real and Midlothian locations.

Midlothian location: 6510 Harborview Court, Midlothian, Virginia

Phone: 804-739-6500

Website: vadentist.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA FAMILY DENTISTRY*}