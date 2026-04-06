Virginia DMV and City of Richmond Launch “See and Be Seen” Pedestrian Safety Campaign

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has teamed up with the City of Richmond to launch the “See and Be Seen” initiative, aimed at improving pedestrian safety and preventing accidents. The campaign comes in response to a troubling statistic — seven pedestrian deaths occurred in Richmond in the past year — and focuses on raising awareness among both drivers and pedestrians.

Through the Vision Zero strategy, which seeks to eliminate preventable traffic-related crashes, the city is implementing infrastructure upgrades such as speed tables, pedestrian hybrid beacons, red-light cameras, and left-turn hardening to slow down vehicles and improve visibility.

The DMV and Richmond are amplifying the campaign through media outreach, encouraging drivers to stay alert and pedestrians to make eye contact with motorists to ensure they are seen before crossing. Leaders emphasize that preventing these tragedies requires shared responsibility and collaboration from everyone using the road.

To learn more and get involved in promoting street safety, visit the City of Richmond’s website and follow the “See and Be Seen” campaign on social media.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES*}

