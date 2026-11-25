RICHMOND, Va. -- The holiday season is getting underway at the Virginia Cliffe Inn in Glen Allen with shopping, festive food and family activities running from Friday, November 27, through Wednesday, December 23.

Visitors can browse thousands of gifts, many of them one of a kind, from rotating local crafters throughout the month. The celebration also features a holiday tree lighting, homemade Brunswick stew and Granny’s spice tea.

Families can take part in traditional tea parties on Wednesdays and Breakfast with Santa on Saturdays. Tickets are required for these catered events, while general admission to the holiday celebration is free.

The festivities also support the community. Guests who bring a canned-good donation will be entered into a raffle for an overnight stay. Donations benefit the Henrico Christmas Mother and families in need, while purchases help support local crafters.

More Information

Virginia Cliffe Inn

2900 Mountain Road Glen Allen, VA 23060

The holiday event runs November 27 through December 23, with free general admission.