Virginia Capital Trail Foundation’s Spooktacular Day 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cyndee Dragoo and Natalie Rainer stopped by the show to share more about the Halloween-themed 10 mile and 5K run on the capital trail happening on October 10th. Join in the celebration happening after at Stone Brewing. For more information, visit the website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Cyndee Dragoo and Natalie Rainer stopped by the show to share more about the Halloween-themed 10 mile and 5K run on the capital trail happening on October 10th. Join in the celebration happening after at Stone Brewing. For more information, visit the website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.