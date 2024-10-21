Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Virginia Capital Trail Foundation’s Spooktacular Day 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cyndee Dragoo and Natalie Rainer stopped by the show to share more about the Halloween-themed 10 mile and 5K run on the capital trail happening on October 10th. Join in the celebration happening after at Stone Brewing. For more information, visit the website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!