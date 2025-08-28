Virginia Barber School is giving back to the community 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Virginia Barber School for their upcoming event, “Barbers and Backpacks” happening August 30th from 12pm - 4pm at 1152 Wilkinson Road in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-264-0800 or visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Join Virginia Barber School for their upcoming event, “Barbers and Backpacks” happening August 30th from 12pm - 4pm at 1152 Wilkinson Road in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-264-0800 or visit their website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.