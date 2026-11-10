Vintage Boxing Gym builds fitness, confidence and community in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you’re looking for a new workout or a supportive community, Vintage Boxing Gym offers boxing training for a variety of ages, backgrounds and fitness levels.

The Richmond gym is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and focuses on more than learning how to throw a punch. Members describe boxing as a focused, meditative workout that can help relieve stress while building determination and confidence.

Vintage Boxing Gym information