Vintage Boxing Gym builds fitness, confidence and community in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you’re looking for a new workout or a supportive community, Vintage Boxing Gym offers boxing training for a variety of ages, backgrounds and fitness levels.
The Richmond gym is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and focuses on more than learning how to throw a punch. Members describe boxing as a focused, meditative workout that can help relieve stress while building determination and confidence.
Vintage Boxing Gym information
Address: 1202 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA Phone: 804-500-7769 Website: vintage-boxing.com{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VINTAGE BOXING GYM*}