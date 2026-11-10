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Vintage Boxing Gym builds fitness, confidence and community in Richmond

Vintage Boxing Gym
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you’re looking for a new workout or a supportive community, Vintage Boxing Gym offers boxing training for a variety of ages, backgrounds and fitness levels. 

The Richmond gym is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and focuses on more than learning how to throw a punch. Members describe boxing as a focused, meditative workout that can help relieve stress while building determination and confidence. 

Vintage Boxing Gym information

Address: 1202 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA Phone: 804-500-7769 Website: vintage-boxing.com{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VINTAGE BOXING GYM*}

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