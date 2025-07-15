Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VEXINE performs live on Virginia This Morning 

RICHMOND, Va. -- See VEXINE live at 804 Day Presented by Shockoe Records. Its happening August 2nd at 12:30pm - 6:30pm at the 17th Street Market. For more from VEXINE, visit their website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

