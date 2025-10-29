Veterans Day event at Trinity United Methodist Church

RICHMOND, Va. -- Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting a Veterans Day event featuring David L. Robbins, New York Times award-winning author and founder of the Mighty Pen Project. He and Bill Pike, director of operations at Trinity UMC, stopped by to chat about the event and what to expect.

The church is located at 903 Forest Avenue. The annual Veterans Day Breakfast is Sunday, November 9th from 8 to 11am. Prior to the keynote by Mr. Robbins, a hot breakfast will be served from 8:15 to 9:50am. The program begins at 10am.

The event is open to the public for $5 per person or $15 per family, payable at the door. No advance registration is required.

