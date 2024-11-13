Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

VCU Women’s Basketball SupportHER Game 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Beth O’boyle, Women’s Basketball Head Coach and Mykel Parham, Graduate Student shared more about their upcoming SupportHER game happening this Friday, November 15th at the Siegel Center. For more information, give them a call at 804-828-RAMS or visit their website.
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL*}

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!