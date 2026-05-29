VCU Massey Brings Breakthrough Brachytherapy to Brain Tumor Patients

RICHMOND, Va. -- May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month. For thousands of patients and families each year, a brain tumor diagnosis can be life-changing, making access to advanced effective treatment especially important. VCU Massey Comprehensive CancerCenter , one of only two NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in Virginia, is helping move care forward with one of the first next-generation brachytherapy treatments for brain tumors .

Wewere joinedby Dr. Ryan Cleary, a neurosurgeon with VCU Health, to help us understand what this new treatmentoptionmeans for patients.

What is this new brain tumor treatment, and how is it different?

Tile-based brachytherapy is a form ofradiation,and we currently use it in patients with glioblastoma and metastatic brain tumors , which are two of the most common types of brain cancer in adults.Surgery is first line for treating both of these types oftumorsbut we can't ever get all of the cancer cells. For the cancer cells thatremain, wehave totreatwith chemotherapy and radiation.

Traditionally, radiation starts about 3 to 4 weeks after surgery, and wecan'tdo it earlier than that because radiation also goes through the skin and that can cause problems with wound healing. Brachytherapy is a form of radiation that we implant into the brain during surgery at the end of surgery.Once we take the tumor out, we take the small tile that forms to the surrounding brain and place that into the cavity so we can start treating those remaining cancer cellsimmediately.

VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Centeris one of only three centers in Virginia that offers this treatment, andit'sthe only center in Richmond that does.

Why is timing so important when treatingaggressivebrain tumors?

Treating these aggressive types of brain tumors is really challenging because we know that wecan'tgetall ofthose cancer cells out, and because wecan'tstart radiationimmediately,we'reessentially givingthose remaining cells weeks to start growing back before we can start treatment.

Now we know that radiation is most effective within four weeks aftersurgery, but because of the challenges with wound healing, wecan'tdeliver that earlier.Brachytherapy allows us to get around that problem. We can implant the radiation at the time of surgery and start delivering itimmediatelyto patients.

How canbrachytherapychange the experience for patients who are going through treatment?

It might come as asurprisebut almost 50% of patients who have glioblastoma and brain metastasesdon'treceive their radiation within four weeks.Half of patientsaren'tgetting radiation in thetime periodthat we know is most effective. We know that if patientsdon'tget treatment within radiation,every week thatthey'redelayed increases the chances that they can have tumor recurrence.

Brachytherapy gives us a way around that. These patients can have a lot of problems arranging for transportation.Some ofthem live far away andcan'tmake it into their radiation sessions. Andtheseare sick people who havea lot ofother reasons that they might not be able to make afollow-upappointment. When we use brachytherapy,we'reimplantingit at the surgery andthat'sit.Theydon'thave to come back. They have their radiation right away.

How does brachytherapy fit into the broader brain tumor program at VCUMassey Comprehensive Cancer Center?

Brachytherapy is one of just a number of different,really excitingbrain cancer treatments that we have at Massey.We know thatthere isno single treatment for brain tumors.Every patient is unique, andthat'swhy we have a comprehensive,team-basedapproach to taking care of these tumors.

When someone comes to Massey, they should know thatthey'regoing to be part of a multidisciplinary teamthat'sgoing to include neurosurgery, radiation oncology, medicaloncologyand neuro-oncology. On the neurosurgery side of things, some of the other treatments that we have includeawakesurgeries for tumors that are in sensitive areas;laser therapy, that's a minimally invasive technique we use for deep-seated tumors;brachytherapy, andthen access to all of our portfolio of clinical trials. And so really what we can provide as a team is a tailored approach that makes sure thatwe'reproviding the most advanced and personalized care for these patients.

For more information, callVCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Centerat 1-877-4MASSEYor visit masseycancercenter.org .Connect onsocial media tooand learn more about clinical trials available at Massey .

