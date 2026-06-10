VCU Health’s Specialized Care for Chronic Pancreatitis

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chronic pancreatitis can be painful and life-altering, but advanced treatment options are available. Dr. Aamir Khan is the director of a National Pancreas Foundation Center of Excellence at VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center. This designation meets the highest standards for expertise and multidisciplinary care. In this segment, Dr. Khan helps us better understand the condition and the care available.

What is chronic pancreatitis and who is most affected?

Chronic pancreatitis is a long-term disease where the pancreas becomes inflamed and damaged over time. This can lead to the development of severe abdominal pain, difficulty digesting food, and sometimes even diabetes. Mostly adults are affected, but children can also develop it, especially those with genetic mutations or autoimmune diseases. Alcohol and gallstones seem to be the most common causes, but certain lifestyle factors like drug and tobacco use can also increase the risk. At VCU Health, surgery is never the first step, however, the TP-IAT procedure is considered once all other treatment options have been exhausted.

What is TP-IAT and how does it help patients with severe pancreatitis?

TP-IAT stands for total pancreatectomy with islet cell autotransplantation. This is a procedure for patients with severe, debilitating chronic pancreatitis who have exhausted all other treatments. During this operation, we remove the entire diseased pancreas to help relieve the source of the ongoing pain. Once the pancreas is removed, it is taken to our nationally recognized islet cell lab where we carefully isolate the patient’s own islet cells. And once isolated and purified, we then transplant the islet cells into the patient's liver, where they continue to function and produce insulin, which helps regulate blood sugar while simultaneously removing the source of chronic pain.

TP-IAT is rare—what makes VCU Health unique in offering this procedure and how are patients evaluated?

Most patients with chronic pancreatitis are first managed with medications, lifestyle modifications, nutritional support and sometimes advanced endoscopic care. Only when these treatments fail to control their symptoms, do we evaluate a patient for TP-IAT. For these patients who are enduring a poor quality of life, TP-IAT can be lifechanging. It is a highly unique and specialized procedure that is performed at only a few centers in the country. We have a highly dedicated, experienced, multidisciplinary team that focuses on delivering specialized care to each individual patient and their needs.

Can both adults and children receive TP-IAT to treat chronic pancreatitis?

Yes, and this is rare. Through our partnership with Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, we are able to offer the same level of expertise and seamless, coordinated care for our pediatric patients. Chronic pancreatitis can be devastating at any age. Our focus is finding a treatment that will help improve your quality of life. We have performed more than 100 TP-IAT procedures, which speaks to the breadth of experience we have and the rarity of our program. Being able to offer such advanced care close to home makes a meaningful impact. At VCU Health, we have the expertise should you need us.

Learn more about TP-IAT at VCU Health by visiting vcuhealth.org/transplant or call 804-828-6705.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HUME-LEE TRANSPLANT CENTER*}