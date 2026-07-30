VCU Health: Know the Signs of Heart Failure

RICHMOND, Va. -- When you hear the phrase heart failure, you may think it is an end-of-life condition. But recent research has indicated that heart failure is on the rise in people under 65 and it’s actually considered a chronic disease. Dr. Heidi Roschinger, a heart failure specialist at the VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Virginia’s top rated heart hospital, came to the studio to share more information on heart failure.

What is heart failure and what causes it?

Heart failure is typically a condition that develops slowly and is caused by other forms of heart disease like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, prior heart attacks, obesity and diabetes. There are two main types of heart failure – one where the heart muscle is weak and has trouble pumping blood out to the body, or one where the heart muscle is stiff and it has trouble relaxing, so it doesn't fill with blood correctly. In either type of heart failure, most people will lead normal, active lives with the right lifestyle interventions and medications.

How would a patient know to get checked for heart failure? What are some of its symptoms?

The most normal symptoms are shortness of breath with activity or laying down, a swelling in your legs, ankles or feet, fatigue or having a cough. With advanced heart failure, we see more of the swelling in the belly, confusion and loss of appetite. I would say for most people, if you're now more tired during your normal activities than you were, more short of breath, or noticing swelling, those are all symptoms to talk to your provider about.

Heart failure is on the rise in people under age 65. Why?

It's because of the obesity epidemic in our country right now. A huge percentage of our population is overweight. And with that, you find an increased risk for diabetes, high cholesterol and kidney disease. Those are all huge risk factors for heart failure. The best thing people can do is lifestyle interventions and making sure they lose weight. It's always best when you can do that with activity and following a healthy diet through calorie restriction. And then, like I said, exercise. If you're struggling, it's a good idea to talk to your provider – there are plenty of medications on the market now that are used to treat obesity. Whether that be an oral medication or weight loss injectables, which are called GLPs, those are very beneficial. They also have been found in research to help with heart failure and improving outcomes.

What are some of the treatment options for people with heart failure?

Well, if you've been diagnosed with heart failure, you should work with your provider to find the best treatment plan for you. But typically, heart failure treatment involves lifestyle changes, medications, procedures or implantable cardiac devices, such as defibrillators or pacemakers. With advanced heart failure, you can see people needing mechanical pumps to keep their heart pumping or even a transplant. At Pauley Heart Center, we specialize in heart failure care across the spectrum.

Is there any way that you can prevent heart failure?

Yes, most heart disease is preventable, and it's really just with lifestyle changes. Examples include:



Exercising regularly

Following a heart-healthy diet, like the Mediterranean diet

Quitting smoking

Avoiding alcohol

Knowing your blood pressure and cholesterol numbers, making sure they're well controlled

I would say the take home message is this: I know lifestyle changes sometimes feel overwhelming and stressful but start small. It will have a huge impact on your health.

For more information about heart failure, visit VCUHealth.org/heart