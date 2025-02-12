Watch Now
Valentine’s Day Concert with Tre. Charles

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond songwriter Tre. Charles stopped by the studio this morning to perform his song ‘Lately’ ahead of his concert this Friday! Tre. will be playing at the Byrd Theatre at 8:00PM, find tickets here and visit his Instagram for more updates.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

