Valentine’s Day Concert with Tre. Charles

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond songwriter Tre. Charles stopped by the studio this morning to perform his song ‘Lately’ ahead of his concert this Friday! Tre. will be playing at the Byrd Theatre at 8:00PM, find tickets here and visit his Instagram for more updates.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter.