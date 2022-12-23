Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Use these tips to plan your next trip

Expedia travel expert Christie Hudson breaks down the key findings that can save you time and money.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 10:00:54-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you’re planning a tropical getaway for when the show hits or just trying to make it home for the holidays, you’ll want to check out these travel hacks before planning your trip.

Expedia teamed up with Airlines Reporting Corporation and recently released its 2023 Travel Hacks report. It’s full of data to help travelers navigate the holidays and the new year.

Expedia travel expert Christie Hudson breaks down the key findings that can save you time and money.

Click here to read the report.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!