Upgrade Your Digital Habits

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you receive a new device recently? What have you done to protect your digital identity on your new device? Jaya Baloo, Chief Information Security Officer at Avast, tells Cory Mosley about our digital identities and how to protect ourselves from identity theft. Make sure you are browsing securely and staying safe online. For more information visit avast.com.
Posted at 1:44 PM, Feb 07, 2022
