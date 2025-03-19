Unlock Your DNA: Power of Nutrigenomics

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eric Rittmeyer, Director of Business Development at Lifemed Institute joined us live to share more about DNA testing and how it can improve our lives. For more information, visit his website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Eric Rittmeyer, Director of Business Development at Lifemed Institute joined us live to share more about DNA testing and how it can improve our lives. For more information, visit his website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.