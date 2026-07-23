RICHMOND, Va. -- Certified health coach, speaker, and author Laurie S. Jacobson stopped by the show to discuss her deeply personal memoir, Unexpected Awakening, which chronicles her path from pain and uncertainty to healing and inner peace.
“Unexpected Awakening”: Laurie S. Jacobson Shares a Journey of Healing and Self‑Discovery
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Certified health coach, speaker, and author Laurie S. Jacobson stopped by the show to discuss her deeply personal memoir, Unexpected Awakening, which chronicles her path from pain and uncertainty to healing and inner peace.