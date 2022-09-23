Watch Now
Understanding the stressors of returning to work

Lindo Gharib, District Manager at Robert Half, stopped by to share some tips for employers.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Sep 23, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Returning to the workplace can tend to come with extra stress. Lindo Gharib, District Manager at Robert Half, stopped by to share some tips for employers. For more information, connect with Robert Half on the web or LinkedIn.

