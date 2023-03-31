Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Understanding the priorities of women in the workplace 

Jillian Wagner, Metro Market Manager at Robert Half joined us to share more.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:04:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Women have and continue to be a pivotal force in the workplace. Jillian Wagner, Metro Market Manager at Robert Half joined us to share more. For more information, visit the Robert Half website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!